Element of fake news is high and stoking racial tensions - Phoenix resident





Police Minister Bheki Cele has noted racial tensions have marred unrest in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 15 people have been killed in the township since the start of the violence last week.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Media and Communications Specialist Nazareen Ebrahim who is at Phoenix. She says things are quiet now but tensions are high.

There is a lot of fake news going around and unnecessary panic that has been caused. Do the police had it under control, we are not entirely sure, they were quite late to respond. Nazareen Ebrahim, Media and communications specialist

There is no actual full deployment in this area and tensions are being stoked also due to the fact that the people are panicking. There is paranoia and a lot of fake news going around. The element of fake news is high and stoking racial tensions. Nazareen Ebrahim, Media and communications specialist

