Four-day work week trial in Iceland a success
In Iceland 1.3% of their public sector workers participated in research that looked at how working for four days a week instead of five would assist their productivity and well-being.
Co-Director of Autonomy, Will Stronge, unpacked on how the trial became a success and whether this would work in other countries.
I think people question whether the short working week would not really work in the public sector because of the nature of their job but this is what makes this trial remarkable.Will Stronge, Co-Director - Autonomy
There was a huge impact on the workers' well-being, they were able to rest and recoup and what I found most heartwarming was the fact they were able to reconnect with their loved ones.Will Stronge, Co-Director - Autonomy
This showed how it was not only good for the staff member but also services were maintained without a drop in pay.Will Stronge, Co-Director - Autonomy
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the conversation of working hours, where the conversation of how we work, where we work, and how long one should work.Will Stronge, Co-Director - Autonomy
Stronge says shortening the working days could bring lots of productivity from workers and improve the economy.
Listen to the full interview below...
