Let's take collective responsibility, make SA stand up again - Bishop Mpumlwana
The SA Council of Churches (SACC) is appealing for an end to violent protests, saying the destruction that the country is witnessing will have a far-reaching and long-lasting impact.
The SACC has also commended the police for being restraint in handling the vandalisms under extreme provocation and physical threats.
SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana has more.
I am here in Meadowlands as part of a delegation of Soweto ministers fraternal and the SACC Gauteng Province and the national chairs of the SACC. We came to Ndofaya, Meadowlands Mall because we wanted to identify one of the malls that have been looted.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches
This mall is chosen because eleven people have died here in a stampede. They are part of the more than 70 who we believe died unjustly and unnecessarily because of what is happening.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches
We came here to pray for the souls of those who have departed as well as to strengthen and encourage the cleanup efforts and to say the restoration is our responsibility, lets take collective responsibility and make South Africa stand up again.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches
We are also saying that those who have stolen things must return them. We are here at the police station to say that they must receive back the goods that people are bringing back.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches
Listen below for the full interview ...
