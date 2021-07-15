Tsepo Tshola never criticised, he saw good in others - Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday, after succumbing to COVID-19 complications.
The 67-year-old Tshola, who was affectionately known as the Village Pope, had a singing career spanning over 40 years.
Singer-songwriter, Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared her fondest memories of her friend and how his loss has impacted her and the rest of the music industry.
It's a sombre day, with what is happening and the loss of our musicians. I mean, two weeks ago we lost gospel singer Peter Mokoena, then two days ago it was Pat Shange and today we lost Tsepo Tshola. We are losing our legends and it's sad, unbelievable, and unbearable.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter
Working with Tsepo was something I cherished, with him being in the industry for a long time. He was able to guide and place so much in me.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter
Tsepo never criticised, he saw good from others, and above all, he made jokes that would make me laugh so hard.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter
RELATED: Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away
Tsholo's career first started as the lead vocalist of the legendary group Sankomota, co-led by his late friend Frank Leepa.
Sankomota did music that opened our eyes. That conscientious, that told it's not yet Uhuru like one of his greatest songs ‘you waiting for your name to be called and unfortunately, his name along with Pat Shange and Peter Mokoena has been called and we are left in disbelief.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More