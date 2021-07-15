Tsepo Tshola never criticised, he saw good in others - Yvonne Chaka Chaka





Legendary songwriter and musician Tsepo Tshola has passed away at the age of 68 on Thursday, after succumbing to COVID-19 complications.

The 67-year-old Tshola, who was affectionately known as the Village Pope, had a singing career spanning over 40 years.

Singer-songwriter, Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared her fondest memories of her friend and how his loss has impacted her and the rest of the music industry.

It's a sombre day, with what is happening and the loss of our musicians. I mean, two weeks ago we lost gospel singer Peter Mokoena, then two days ago it was Pat Shange and today we lost Tsepo Tshola. We are losing our legends and it's sad, unbelievable, and unbearable. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter

Working with Tsepo was something I cherished, with him being in the industry for a long time. He was able to guide and place so much in me. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter

Tsepo never criticised, he saw good from others, and above all, he made jokes that would make me laugh so hard. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter

Tsholo's career first started as the lead vocalist of the legendary group Sankomota, co-led by his late friend Frank Leepa.

Sankomota did music that opened our eyes. That conscientious, that told it's not yet Uhuru like one of his greatest songs ‘you waiting for your name to be called and unfortunately, his name along with Pat Shange and Peter Mokoena has been called and we are left in disbelief. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter

