Naptosa bemoans destruction of 32 schools in KwaZulu-Natal by looters





The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has reported that 32 schools have been damaged in the province of KwaZulu Natal during unrest across the province.

The social unrest has been rumored to have been sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, while many blame economic imbalance in the country.

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Napstosa) executive director Basil Manuel unpacked how damaged the schools were, pleading to the community to help save schools as it will take a long time to rebuild them back up once destroyed.

We cannot afford to lose any schools or have them closed because of them being damaged. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Yesterday afternoon we saw 32 schools vandalised and looted. Two schools were burnt with one completely destroyed and the other just the office block. There seems to be this attempt targeted at schools in certain areas. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Manuel says at first they believed the looting was due to the feeding scheme but minds changed when items such as computers, photo copy machines - to name a few - were also stolen.

The problem, is we're robbing children of going back to school. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

It's a problem that has been happening for quite some time but it has heightened at this time. This is why we have called on communities to stand up and protect schools in your area. At times the perpetrators are within your number, let us expose them because you're not going to get another school soon when the one you have is destroyed. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa

Listen to the interview below...