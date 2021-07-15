Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall
Thursday saw young people from South Africa's Field Band Foundation (FBF) joining the cleanup at the East Rand's Tembisa Plaza in the aftermath of looting.
The Foundation's aim is to use the transformative power of marching bands to prepare young people to participate constructively in society.
Our staff from Alex, Soweto, and Springs Field Bands and Head Office joined in the clean up efforts this morning at Tembisa Plaza.— FieldBand Foundation (@FieldBand_sa) July 15, 2021
We are committed to cleaning and supporting our communities, let’s work together to rebuild South Africa.
You belong. Play on! #CleanUpSA pic.twitter.com/gBxNEuz87I
There are currently ten FBF bands around the country with more than 2,800 members.
"The Field Band’s work means knowing yourself, building and being part of supportive networks and being able to contribute positively to your community."
The youngsters cleaning up at Tembisa Plaza answered the call, says FBF Regional Operations Manager Paul Mongwe.
We had these youngsters who are coming from the communities of Soweto, Alexandra and Springs who said 'Yes we can!'Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation
In its statement the Field Band speaks about healthy young people who are opportunity ready, who are contributing towards an inclusive society.Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation
It took us ten to fifteen minutes to organise a team that was ready in the morning... to say #NoToRiots!Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation
We had other community members who came in and we all cleaned up and we have put a smile back on the community of Tembisa.Paul Mongwe, Regional Operations Manager - Field Band Foundation
Protecting each other and making sure our communities stay safe from the coronavirus while we rebuild SA!— FieldBand Foundation (@FieldBand_sa) July 15, 2021
FBF’s sanitising booth was available for use by community volunteers this morning at Tembisa Plaza. #CleanUpSA @votfm_876 pic.twitter.com/ivYyqX2VBM
Find out more about the Foundation's wonderful work at fieldband.org.za.
The Money Show also looks at how companies can motivate their staff and the country during turbulent times.
Mike Abel (M & C Saatchi Abel founder) expands on how the advertising and communications industry can play their part as problem solvers.
Listen to the interviews with Mongwe and Abel (at 5:02) below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall
Source : https://twitter.com/FieldBand_sa/status/1415610376989859844/photo/2
More from Business
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.Read More
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)
'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'
Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.Read More
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old
Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More