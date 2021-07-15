Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
There's a rapidly growing list of companies quantifying their losses due to looting and supply chain disruptions in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Among the latest foreign targets of the unrest in KZN are South Korea's electronic giants LG and Samsung.
What does this all mean for South Africa's prospects of economic recovery and rebuilding its reputation abroad?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jacko Maree, Special Investment Envoy for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
RELATED: SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
RELATED: Meet Jacko Maree, tasked by the President to get R1.2 trillion in investments
Maree is also Chairperson of the Liberty Group and Deputy Chair of the Standard Bank Group, of which he was the CEO for 13 years.
The short-term concern he says is to get the economy up and running as quickly as possible.
Of critical importance is securing the N3 highway to restore the transport link between Durban port and Gauteng.
As investment envoys we have been talking to the relevant people in government to push this ahead, as obviously this is the most important artery in the country, for the movement of goods in particular.Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President of the Republic of SA
The messages are going through loud and clear.Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President of the Republic of SA
As investment envoy, Maree of course has to address the longer-term consequences in terms of damage to South Africa's reputation.
He foresees that foreign investors will be sitting on the sidelines for a while to come.
We have to recognise that the focus is going to have to be primarily on investment from local companies and restoration of infrastructure and so on...Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President of the Republic of SA
I think foreign investors are likely to sit on the sidelines and watch to see how South Africa responds to this catastrophe.Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President of the Republic of SA
I think South African companies will move quickly to restore what they've lost... That is what foreign investors will look at primarily because when you're looking at building a factory, or a mine or renewable energy plant clearly the destruction of physical property will be your highest concern.Jacko Maree, Special Envoy on Investment to the President of the Republic of SA
Listen to the interview with Jacko Maree on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
More from Business
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.Read More
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall
'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.Read More
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)
'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'
Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show.Read More
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old
Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from Politics
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison
The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives – have done nothing wrong.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots
This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few daysRead More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule
According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort once you have exhausted everything.Read More