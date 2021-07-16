COVID-19: South Africa records 16,435 new cases and 377 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 16,435 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,253,240.
Gauteng province has recorded 7,309 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
377 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 65,972 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,982,122 representing a recovery rate of 88,0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 4,869,759 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 253 240 with 16 435 new cases reported. Today 377 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 65 972 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 982 122 with a recovery rate of 88.0% pic.twitter.com/U8SdbC0iid— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 15, 2021
