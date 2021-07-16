"It is impossible to get a loaf of bread or milk in Durban'





Long queues have formed outside few open food shops and basics such as bread and milk are in short supply in some areas.

South Africans are expected to face major shortages in the wake of days of violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Major food retailers such as Shoprite Holdings Ltd. and Pick n Pay Stores have had to shut their doors.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Programme Coordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group Mervyn Abrahams.

RELATED: This was a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage - Zizi Kodwa

We are beginning to see that the food supply chain was defiantly impacted and targeted. It was a well targetted, well organised, well-orchestrated attack, particularly on the food supply chain. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

It was not only retail stores that were looted, we also saw that trucks that transport goods between manufacturers, farms and stores were targeted. Trucks run n petrol and our refineries were targeted. In the City of Durban for instance it is impossible to get a loaf of bread or milk. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Many of the stores that have not been targeted are quite far away from where low-income households are. The stores closest to low-income houses have all been targeted. Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Listen to the full interview below: