"It is impossible to get a loaf of bread or milk in Durban'
Long queues have formed outside few open food shops and basics such as bread and milk are in short supply in some areas.
South Africans are expected to face major shortages in the wake of days of violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Major food retailers such as Shoprite Holdings Ltd. and Pick n Pay Stores have had to shut their doors.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Programme Coordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group Mervyn Abrahams.
RELATED: This was a clear orchestrated plan of economical sabotage - Zizi Kodwa
We are beginning to see that the food supply chain was defiantly impacted and targeted. It was a well targetted, well organised, well-orchestrated attack, particularly on the food supply chain.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group
It was not only retail stores that were looted, we also saw that trucks that transport goods between manufacturers, farms and stores were targeted. Trucks run n petrol and our refineries were targeted. In the City of Durban for instance it is impossible to get a loaf of bread or milk.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group
Many of the stores that have not been targeted are quite far away from where low-income households are. The stores closest to low-income houses have all been targeted.Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Twitter
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More