WATCH: Women showing off packed room of looted goods go viral
RELATED: CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management suspended for looting booze, washing machine
While police continue to arrest those involved in the looting spree that gripped South Africa for several days, two women decided to record themselves showing off their loot.
Cheese, clothes, Viennas and two brand new fridges can be seen in the video.
I have a lot to say about this video but just need to honestly think which thought is the strongest. A few days ago I would have called you a liar if you told me people could carry fridges on their heads for kilometres... pic.twitter.com/JlJhFXseNM— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) July 15, 2021
