CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management suspended for looting booze, washing machine





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Women showing off packed room of looted goods go viral

The CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management Qhawe Sithole has been suspended for allegedly looting.

He allegedly looted a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and other braai accessories.

EISH: A CEO who was called out for in looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil - South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry? #QhaweSithole #SAUnrest pic.twitter.com/DDW8e5s0rM — Sihle ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleMlambo_) July 15, 2021

Not every looter is poor. Qhawe Sithole a former Hilton College pupil & founder & CEO at Ubuntu Wealth Management was caught with a looted washing machine, bicycle, bar stool & braai accessories in his Wrangler. This chap stays in Umhlanga nogal. pic.twitter.com/VoF7YENOZK — KG (@KgotsoM2) July 15, 2021

Check out what else has gone viral: