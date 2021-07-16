Everyone found with stolen goods must be arrested, no questions asked - Caller
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has appealed to the looters to return stolen goods, proposing an amnesty for a period of two weeks maximum.
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show had mixed reactions to providing amnesty, with many expressing their disappointment in the country and fearing for our economy.
I personally feel there should not be any amnesty, everyone found with stolen goods must be arrested, no questions asked. If amnesty is given to them then we might as well give it to every thief in this country.Karl, Caller
I think they should be given chance to return these stolen goods like they ask people to return unlicensed firearms.Ivan, Caller
I am behind traumatised by what has happened in my area in the last few days. I have never seen anything like this in my life. I am literally placing my house on sale.Thandiwe, Caller
I am from a small town in KwaZulu-Natal called Harding. We have waited to have a mall built in my area for years and we finally had it but now it is burned down because looters have the excuse that they are poor.Lindani, Caller
In his briefing on Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning towards the residents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal suspected of looting, should be able to produce receipts for the new items in their houses, if not one will be arrested.
The sad thing is we can clean up our communities after this crisis but if we continuously give procurement to certain groups of people that do not benefit the local community then unfortunately I feel this will happen again. This leads me to my next point; let us use this opportunity to build a new economic inclusive system.Tebogo, Caller
In lighter news, musician and co-founder of SHOUT foundation, Danny K visited the Jabulani Mall to help clean up, he has asked all who would like to join to wear black and follow their social media page for more information.
In the last 24hours, we went on our social media page and said if you someone who would like to get involved in any way or capacity, we leading a procession to Jabulani mall in Soweto to just help the community clean it up.Danny K, Musician and co-founder - SHOUT foundation
Looking around now where I am standing, the community has rallied together, not waiting for anyone to come to save them, we also see people from all walks of life coming together from Sandton to Soweto just trying to repair, recover and rebuild together.Danny K, Musician and co-founder - SHOUT foundation
