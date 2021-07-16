The situation is fully under control, we'll get food supply going - Ntshavheni
President Cyril Ramaphosa is undertaking an oversight visit to Ethekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces.
He will interact with the provincial government & security forces. President’s visit follows government’s engagement throughout the week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders & political parties.
As of Thursday, there were 10,000 soldiers patrolling the streets of Gauteng and KZN and while government said the tide seemed to be turning, the effects of the violence are likely to be long lasting. There are growing concerns of a humanitarian crisis, with supply lines blocked or constrained in the province.
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has more.
The situation is fully under control. The president is going to have an aerial view of the affected areas. He will not have negotiations but consultations with political, religious, traditional and other leaders.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency
Government is ready to deal with all that is being planned against the sovereignty of the country.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency
On one of the instigators being arrested, Ntshavheni said the police are confident that they will have a successful prosecution and will arrest others.
The security are investigating everyone in this attempt at economic sabotage irrespective of political affiliation, gender etc.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister in the Presidency
On ensuring economic activity is back to normal, she says they have been engaging with industry and ensure that they can get food supply going on and start moving fuel from the depots. We are confident that the situation on the N2 and N3 is going under full control.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : GCIS
