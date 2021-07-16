'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics
Cyclist Nic Dlamini has raced in the Tour de France, the first black South African to do so.
Dlamini will also be representing Team South Africa at the Toyko Olympic games.
In 2019, he made national headlines after his arm was broken by SANParks rangers at the Table Mountain national park after they alleged he did not show his cycling permit.
Dlamini expressed his joy in coming back to the Olympics describing the training as being hard but at the same a blessing.
He tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
I have been following what is happening in South Africa, with people looting. This is a time when people should from a unit that becomes a whole. People haven't recovered yet from Covi-d-19, and now the looting.Nic Dlamini, Cyclist
There will be a lot of changes after this, especially for businesses. I hope leaders can do something to help those who are suffering.Nic Dlamini, Cyclist
My preparations have gone well. It has always been a dream of mine to represent my country in a big race, and now I do so in the Tour de France and Olympics. Not many get to do so.Nic Dlamini, Cyclist
I feel for kids in the townships. My message to them is to dream big.Nic Dlamini, Cyclist
Listen below for the full interview...
