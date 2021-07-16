Failure for me is flexibility - Desmond Dube





South African singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer Desmond Dube is known for acting in movies like Hotel Rwanda, Friends Indeed, Suburban Bliss, Joburg Blues, and Panic Mechanic, and Millennium Menace to name a few.

Dube shared how he was able to turn certain failures within his career, personal life, and business into successes that matter.

Failure for me is all about flexibility, it's allowing yourself to say maybe that was not the right way to do things, let me redo it again. Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer

I get worried when young people give up after trying once or twice and give up. Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer

Business is where your passion lies. Yes, you may not be passionate about everything you have to do within that business, but your business must connect with your personality. You musty allow yourself to be you within your business because if you try and be someone else then you may lose it. Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer

Dube spoke of his blissful marriage with his wife of almost 20 years and his failures as a parent.

I am taken care of, I have nothing to complain about. I married my best friend, yes there may be a hard time but I honestly feel like we married for the right reasons. We have incredible children and family and friends that support us. Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer

I don't think there is a measure for parenting. Sometimes you will look at your kids and notice certain areas in which you have failed them, but the most interesting thing about how the universe and how God works is that your kids never view you as a failure. They see you as this incredible parent but those go with those that are present in their kid's lives. Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer

Dube described working in the television show How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and where he draws inspiration for the characters he plays.

