Failure for me is flexibility - Desmond Dube
South African singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer Desmond Dube is known for acting in movies like Hotel Rwanda, Friends Indeed, Suburban Bliss, Joburg Blues, and Panic Mechanic, and Millennium Menace to name a few.
Dube shared how he was able to turn certain failures within his career, personal life, and business into successes that matter.
Failure for me is all about flexibility, it's allowing yourself to say maybe that was not the right way to do things, let me redo it again.Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer
I get worried when young people give up after trying once or twice and give up.Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer
Business is where your passion lies. Yes, you may not be passionate about everything you have to do within that business, but your business must connect with your personality. You musty allow yourself to be you within your business because if you try and be someone else then you may lose it.Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer
RELATED: African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke
Dube spoke of his blissful marriage with his wife of almost 20 years and his failures as a parent.
I am taken care of, I have nothing to complain about. I married my best friend, yes there may be a hard time but I honestly feel like we married for the right reasons. We have incredible children and family and friends that support us.Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer
I don't think there is a measure for parenting. Sometimes you will look at your kids and notice certain areas in which you have failed them, but the most interesting thing about how the universe and how God works is that your kids never view you as a failure. They see you as this incredible parent but those go with those that are present in their kid's lives.Desmond Dube, Singer, actor, mime artist, and entertainer
Dube described working in the television show How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and where he draws inspiration for the characters he plays.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More