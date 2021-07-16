It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Three tips on driving during protests Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots. 17 July 2021 11:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold th... 16 July 2021 10:33 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole

16 July 2021 3:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Matthew Mole
702 Unplugged

The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort.

SA’s favourite good guy, Matthew Mole is back.

Not that he really went anywhere, he’s been hard at work in the studio working on just what we’ve been waiting for – new songs.

Today he drops the first from his nest-egg of fresh hits in the form of the powerful love song, I’M WITH YOU.

After three successful albums, a live release, global touring and a slew of successful local shows, he continues to surprise fans with music that is fresh whilst still staying true to the Matthew Mole sound. With COVID taking such a stronghold on the performing arts, Matthews tours have been cancelled for almost two years running, seeing him re-focusing his creativity internally and using the internet as a communication tool. He has been highly active in fan engagement and song creation – and finally today we get to hear the results of his lockdown creative experience.

Having spent the better part of a decade building himself up on the basis of nothing but good songs, raw talent and a humble attitude, Matthew embraces the winning formula that sees him remain true to himself, his beliefs and his commitment to his fans. As he prepares for a tour in 2022 and finishes up the recording process on his latest album, I’M WITH YOU is a fantastic reminder of we love Matthew Mole.

The message is hope. The balloon is a metaphor that expresses hope, just like a service-level message of hope. When I wrote I'm With You the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort, not feel alone.

Matthew Mole, Musician

The song was inspired by the difficult year that the world has gone through, to say you are heard, you are seen.

Matthew Mole, Musician

I start with songwriting and then try and make sense of that. All I really know is how to write a song and incorporate colour. It all luckily comes together nicely.

Matthew Mole, Musician

During lockdown I had fun being more creative. It has been a strange and difficult time in the world for all sectors. A lot of what I do comes to live performance. It is easy to get stress but I try to put it all together.

Matthew Mole, Musician

Listen below for the full interview ...

Watch the video below...




More from Entertainment

Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away

15 July 2021 11:32 AM

It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.

'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras

15 July 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze

9 July 2021 3:02 PM

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because they can see his feet.

WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches

8 July 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking

7 July 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice

6 July 2021 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed

2 July 2021 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral

29 June 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral

29 June 2021 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared

Local

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

Africa

Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

17 July 2021 6:24 PM

Biden says social media misinformation on COVID 'killing people'

17 July 2021 5:24 PM

Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

17 July 2021 5:11 PM

