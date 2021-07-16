It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole





SA’s favourite good guy, Matthew Mole is back.

Not that he really went anywhere, he’s been hard at work in the studio working on just what we’ve been waiting for – new songs.

Today he drops the first from his nest-egg of fresh hits in the form of the powerful love song, I’M WITH YOU.

After three successful albums, a live release, global touring and a slew of successful local shows, he continues to surprise fans with music that is fresh whilst still staying true to the Matthew Mole sound. With COVID taking such a stronghold on the performing arts, Matthews tours have been cancelled for almost two years running, seeing him re-focusing his creativity internally and using the internet as a communication tool. He has been highly active in fan engagement and song creation – and finally today we get to hear the results of his lockdown creative experience.

Having spent the better part of a decade building himself up on the basis of nothing but good songs, raw talent and a humble attitude, Matthew embraces the winning formula that sees him remain true to himself, his beliefs and his commitment to his fans. As he prepares for a tour in 2022 and finishes up the recording process on his latest album, I’M WITH YOU is a fantastic reminder of we love Matthew Mole.

The message is hope. The balloon is a metaphor that expresses hope, just like a service-level message of hope. When I wrote I'm With You the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort, not feel alone. Matthew Mole, Musician

The song was inspired by the difficult year that the world has gone through, to say you are heard, you are seen. Matthew Mole, Musician

I start with songwriting and then try and make sense of that. All I really know is how to write a song and incorporate colour. It all luckily comes together nicely. Matthew Mole, Musician

During lockdown I had fun being more creative. It has been a strange and difficult time in the world for all sectors. A lot of what I do comes to live performance. It is easy to get stress but I try to put it all together. Matthew Mole, Musician

Listen below for the full interview ...

Watch the video below...