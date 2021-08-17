Streaming issues? Report here
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system?

17 August 2021 6:00 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Colin Cullis
digital currency
bitcoin
blockchain
cryptocurrencies
cryptocurrency
financial system
crypto
Revix
decentralised finance
Sean Sanders
crypto market
crypto bundles
Crypto For You

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Whether you're just starting out or have already dipped a toe into the pool... In this series brought to you by Revix, The Money Show's Business Unusual presenter, Colin Cullis offers answers on how to navigate your way through the world of digital currency.

Click below to listen while you read...

If you've missed the first three episodes, be sure to catch up below:

In this episode, Cullis and the Founder and CEO of Revix, Sean Sanders look at how cryptocurrency forms part of the current financial system and how it may come to rival or even replace it.

Visit revix.com to find out how easy it is to start investing in this exciting new space.




