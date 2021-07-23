Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Third wave peak passed; 47 000 vaccines 'lost' in civil unrest
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell has closed the B97 route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntomboxolo Makoba - Freelance Journalist at West Cape News
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
Minister Thoko Didiza, and Gauteng MEC for Agriculture, Parks Tau, conduct an oversight visit in agricultural enterprises following violent unrests
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:23
ANC NYTT visit Phoenix in EThekwini Region following racial killings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizophila Mkhize ANCYL NYTT SPOKESPERSON
Today at 12:27
Audio: State Capture commission resumes- Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Public sector wage negotiations enter final stretch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Today at 12:41
National Consumer Commission issues a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:45
SJN Hearings: Racsim and victimisation come to the forefront.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware' Listeners weigh in on the former South African cricketer's revelation that he experienced racial discrimination when he was still... 23 July 2021 11:36 AM
WATCH: It's freezing out there! Tweeps sharing what froze overnight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:14 AM
Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin Africa Melane speaks to Pulmonologist Dr Emmanuel Taban about the side effects of using the drug for Covid-19. 23 July 2021 8:47 AM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm

23 July 2021 10:56 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Job cuts
Women
Old Mutual
Retrenchment
#Covid19
Sponsored Content
Covid-19 job losses
Covid-19 cases

Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women

Of the three million jobs lost in early lockdown – between February and April 2020 – two-thirds (2 million) were held by women. Now, over a year into the pandemic, the recently released Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women, confirming that the economic impact of Covid-19 hit working women harder than it did working men.

Old Mutual paid out 30% more in retrenchment cover claims in 2020 than in 2019, representing a R3 million increase.

This is one of the highest-ever increases in retrenchment cover claims, directly related to the Covid-19 outbreak and the economic devastation that followed.

John Kotze, Retail Protection Product Head - Old Mutual

The proportion of claims paid to women shot up 21% in 2020 (from 48% in 2019), a clear indication that women faced retrenchment in significantly higher numbers than men last year.

Which provinces were hit hardest?

The Eastern Cape saw the highest increase in Old Mutual retrenchment claims in 2020 at 12% – exactly double its share of 6% in 2019. The Western Cape accounted for 25% of claims (up from 15% in 2019), while KwaZulu-Natal made up 15% of claims (up from 13% in 2019).

Surprisingly, Gauteng, which accounted for 42% of retrenchment claims, recorded a decrease from 53% in 2019, suggesting that jobs were relatively more secure in this province. This is, however, in the context of an overall increase in both job losses and retrenchment claims.

Which age group was hardest hit?

In 2020, those between the ages of 30 and 40 filed the highest proportion of claims across five age brackets (20-30, 30-40, 40-50, 50-60 and 60-70) at 39% ­– up from 36% in 2019. At the same time, those between the ages of 50 and 60 saw the biggest increase in claims year on year, from 18% in 2019 to 23% in 2020.

What can we learn from 2020 stats in 2021?

There simply could not have been a sharper reminder to South Africans than 2020 of how important it is to safeguard yourself – and your family – in the event you lose your job.

John Kotze, Retail Protection Product Head - Old Mutual

Yet, it’s not all gloom and doom.

Early this year, the National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) showed that South Africa recovered better than expected numbers of jobs (2.1 million) as the most severe lockdown restrictions were lifted. According to Kotze, this partial recovery represents an opportunity for households to reflect on the lessons of mass job losses in 2020 and to prepare for future economic downturns that may cause an upswing in unemployment once again.

Being retrenched is stressful enough – the last thing you want is to get yourself into bad debt or risk losing assets like your home or car. If you are currently employed, taking out retrenchment cover now means that, if you are laid off down the line, you will still receive an income to cover your living expenses for a period of time, while you look for another job.

John Kotze, Retail Protection Product Head - Old Mutual

John Kotze believes this type of insurance is a key part of good financial planning and resilience in the face of crisis.

Old Mutual paid out over R14 billion in underwritten, non-underwritten and corporate risk cover claims in 2020. Of this, R6.48 billion was made up of underwritten claims – under which retrenchment cover falls – up from R5.33 billion in 2019.




23 July 2021 10:56 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Job cuts
Women
Old Mutual
Retrenchment
#Covid19
Sponsored Content
Covid-19 job losses
Covid-19 cases

More from World

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A million reasons to help keep girls in school

13 July 2021 10:52 AM

For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai

8 July 2021 7:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020

8 July 2021 11:42 AM

Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA

22 July 2021 10:07 PM

Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor

22 July 2021 9:30 PM

The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest

22 July 2021 8:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts'

21 July 2021 7:52 PM

On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives'

21 July 2021 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride

23 July 2021 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen

22 July 2021 12:08 PM

The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight from face to face to online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral

22 July 2021 9:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral

22 July 2021 9:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits

21 July 2021 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia

20 July 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth

20 July 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID

17 July 2021 12:48 PM

Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa

8 July 2021 1:57 PM

WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave at the start of May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

29 June 2021 1:04 PM

Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses have been closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

29 June 2021 7:20 AM

The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK'

18 June 2021 12:38 PM

Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away

17 June 2021 4:40 PM

This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this'

16 June 2021 10:37 AM

Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplomats have done after South Africa gave them three days to leave for allegedly abusing their diplomatic privileges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

Local

Pulmonologist issues warning on use of ivermectin

Local

Many young people in SA have chronic illnesses and must get jab - UN rapporteur

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to August

23 July 2021 11:48 AM

Police budget cuts root cause of slow response to KZN, Gauteng riots – MPs

23 July 2021 11:03 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with law enforcement-related evidence

23 July 2021 10:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA