Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up
Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Tembisa Plaza, east of Johannesburg, in an effort to help clean various shopping centres that were looted and vandalised earlier this week.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says promises were made by Premier David Makhura that police presence will be available for business in the province and that there is a lot of uncertainty coming from the government on the future of the country.
Premier David Makhura has promised businesses of more police presence, which is quite problematic because such commitments are made by the police service. As the premier, he simply makes a call to the commissioner of the province to say we need security.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We also know the amount of police is smaller than the number of residents in this country so it is inadequate to have police manning shopping centres.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There is a lot of uncertainty on what the government should do next, but the message from business owners is clear. They need support in rebuilding, take responsibility for the harm brought to their workers and the assurance that there will be security in the future.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: The situation is fully under control, we'll get food supply going - Ntshavheni
Mahlakoana says the Premier mentioned he was in discussion with the South African National Defence Force and other government intelligence operators to ensure that they can find out some of the patterns that were noticed in Kwazulu- Natal that sparked the riots.
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
Value Logistics CEO Steven Gottschalk says people should be less critical of the police's work in stopping looters as they were overwhelmed by the crisis faced in KZN.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More