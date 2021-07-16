Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up





Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the Tembisa Plaza, east of Johannesburg, in an effort to help clean various shopping centres that were looted and vandalised earlier this week.

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says promises were made by Premier David Makhura that police presence will be available for business in the province and that there is a lot of uncertainty coming from the government on the future of the country.

Premier David Makhura has promised businesses of more police presence, which is quite problematic because such commitments are made by the police service. As the premier, he simply makes a call to the commissioner of the province to say we need security. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We also know the amount of police is smaller than the number of residents in this country so it is inadequate to have police manning shopping centres. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There is a lot of uncertainty on what the government should do next, but the message from business owners is clear. They need support in rebuilding, take responsibility for the harm brought to their workers and the assurance that there will be security in the future. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mahlakoana says the Premier mentioned he was in discussion with the South African National Defence Force and other government intelligence operators to ensure that they can find out some of the patterns that were noticed in Kwazulu- Natal that sparked the riots.

