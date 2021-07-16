Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics





The civil unrest in some parts of the country have destroyed and disrupted many businesses, causing stress and anxiety for many who do not know whether they will be able to rebuild again especially with the country experiencing social-economic pressure.

The unrest is believed to have been driven by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma had been arrested following a Constitutional Court order finding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months behind bars.

CEO Value Logistics, Steven Gottschalk, spoke of how they managed to survive after their warehouse outside Pietermaritzburg was looted on Tuesday.

I can tell you now we could have never been able to prevent this from happening. They came in thousands and in different angles of the facility, I don't think we would have had a chance. Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics

The type of invasion we experienced, we would have never prepared for it, not in the way we were thinking. Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics

Also, the other thing to note is the vehicles that were present did not indicate that the people who were looting the facility were poor. Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics

I thought I would be angry and not want to carry on with my work in the beginning but surprisingly I am motivated together with my team. The thing that has motivated us the most is the support we have received from people from all walks of life. Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics

There is great hope for South Africa and even though we were nervous and scared I think we were encouraged to get things moving again. Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics

Gottschalk says they plan on supporting their staff with food and supplies as many fear where they will receive financial assistance he added that even though most of them are traumatised they are more than willing to come back to work.

