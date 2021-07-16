Police overwhelmed by the crisis and could not handle looters - Value Logistics
The civil unrest in some parts of the country have destroyed and disrupted many businesses, causing stress and anxiety for many who do not know whether they will be able to rebuild again especially with the country experiencing social-economic pressure.
The unrest is believed to have been driven by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma had been arrested following a Constitutional Court order finding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months behind bars.
CEO Value Logistics, Steven Gottschalk, spoke of how they managed to survive after their warehouse outside Pietermaritzburg was looted on Tuesday.
I can tell you now we could have never been able to prevent this from happening. They came in thousands and in different angles of the facility, I don't think we would have had a chance.Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics
The type of invasion we experienced, we would have never prepared for it, not in the way we were thinking.Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics
RELATED: Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up
Also, the other thing to note is the vehicles that were present did not indicate that the people who were looting the facility were poor.Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics
I thought I would be angry and not want to carry on with my work in the beginning but surprisingly I am motivated together with my team. The thing that has motivated us the most is the support we have received from people from all walks of life.Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics
There is great hope for South Africa and even though we were nervous and scared I think we were encouraged to get things moving again.Steven Gottschalk, CEO - Value Logistics
Gottschalk says they plan on supporting their staff with food and supplies as many fear where they will receive financial assistance he added that even though most of them are traumatised they are more than willing to come back to work.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared
He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on riots at 8.30pm
He will speak on measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery.Read More
Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30PM on Friday night with an update on government's response to the riots and looting that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.Read More
Businesses want security assurance as Makhura takes part in Tembisa clean-up
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says Premier David Makhura has promised more police presence in Gauteng due to the vandalism and looting.Read More