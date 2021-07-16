Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest. 17 July 2021 1:08 PM
Three tips on driving during protests Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots. 17 July 2021 11:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 July 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a c... 15 July 2021 11:20 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold th... 16 July 2021 10:33 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
Offshore investments
financial advice
offshore investing

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

  • The purpose of offshore investments should be to diversify your risks and opportunities away from South Africa

  • Consider ways to limit transaction costs

  • Places such as Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta are favourable as non-residents do not pay tax

  • For most small investors, a rand-based monthly debit order to a global investment is a good idea

© alexlmx/123rf.com

Ever heard the saying, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket?”

South Africa's share of the world's Gross Domestic Product is around 0.4%.

If you are only invested in South Africa, you are putting all your eggs in the tiniest of baskets – and the basket is looking a bit worse for wear!

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital (scroll up to listen).

Ingram explained how he is being inundated by anxious clients clamouring to send their money abroad.

It is good to diversify your investments but be careful where you invest.

My inbox is flooded with questions like, ‘Can I cash in my Provident Fund, pay the tax and send the money out, and how quickly can we do this? How fast can we convert everything?’…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Your first purpose is to diversify your risks away from South Africa… Choose one currency, and try not to be too clever… Buy the dollar… Buy companies in America, the UK, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and Japan…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

When you convert your rands… limit transaction costs… Don’t focus on convenience and speed…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Look at places like Ireland, Guernsey, Switzerland, or Malta… They don’t charge non-residents with any form of tax… You only pay tax in South Africa…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Doing monthly debit orders into rand-based, global investments is not a bad idea at all…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'




Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
Offshore investments
financial advice
offshore investing

