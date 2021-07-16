Ramaphosa to address SA on govt's response to riots, looting at 8.30PM on Friday
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation at 8:30 on Friday night, as government declared the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng fully stabilised, despite reporting another 100 deaths as a result of the violence.
After eight days of looting, violence and disruptions, as well as fears of shortages of daily staples in KwaZulu-Natal, government said that the main supply routes to the province were open once more.
President Ramaphosa will address the nation with his update at 8:30pm.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2021
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni briefed the media on the latest developments.
"We wish to confirm the reopening of both the N2 and the N3 highways and the transportation of key foodstuffs, medical supplies and fuel to other parts of the country has commenced," the minister said.
She said that the situation in Gauteng was now stable, with no new incidents of violence or looting overnight.
In KwaZulu-Natal, she characterised the situation as stable, but tense.
"It is fully stabilised, that's the reason why the major routes of the N3 and N2 have been reopened. That's why the fuel, food and medical supplies are moving," Minister Ntshavheni explained.
