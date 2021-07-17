COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 15,939 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,269,179.

Gauteng province has recorded 6,013 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

413 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 66,385 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,009,456 representing a recovery rate of 88,6%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 5,046,267 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.