Three tips on driving during protests





Motoring expert Ernest Page says it is important for motorists to get advanced driving lessons.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Page says this will help during protests and road closures.

In these moments of crisis, you need to stay calm. Ernest Page, Motoring expert

At times it is important to use Google Maps and plan our routes, now more than ever. Ernest Page, Motoring expert

Here are the three tips:

Avoidance - avoid specific areas if you are not sure if they are safe.

Stay calm - if you happen to drive through a situation like that, access the situation but stay calm.

Do not engage

If your car is damaged, worry about it later. Ernest Page, Motoring expert

Listen to the full interview below: