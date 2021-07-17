LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Images of civil unrests which erupted in many parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been flashing on every screen.
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks to Refiloe Mpakanyane about how best to talk to children about what is happening in the country.
Bush says parents need to distinguish between the facts and the feeling.
We cannot say to our children that we are not scared and neither can we promise them that everything will be alright.Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert
This is a hard one for parents, at the moment there is so much parental guilt. Our children we feel bad for them we feel sorry for them, they are living through Covid-19 and we want them to have an idyllic childhood.Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert
Bush gives this advice on how to answer the why is this happening question.
It is important to be truthful with our children to say we don't 100% know. We have to calmly share our feelings.Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert
Listen to the full interview below:
