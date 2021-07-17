



JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe has now given more than one million people their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The government wants to vaccinate 10 million people before the end of the year.

Zimbabwe is still a long way from its target of vaccinating 60% of its population, but this is an important milestone.

As of Friday, 1,036,252 people had received their first dose.

Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart.

So far, the country has bought nearly 4 million doses of the two jabs and received nearly half a million more in donations.

But there had still been reports of shortages in some areas.

The Combined Harare Residents' Association says residents of Budiriro, a low-income suburb, were queuing up from 3 am because their local clinic was only serving 20 people a day.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID