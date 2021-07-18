COVID-19: South Africa records 14,701 new cases and 291 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 14,701 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,283,880.

Gauteng province has recorded 6,357 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

291 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 66,676 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,028,881 representing a recovery rate of 88,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 5,076,330 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout