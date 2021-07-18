COVID-19: South Africa records 14,701 new cases and 291 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 14,701 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,283,880.
Gauteng province has recorded 6,357 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
291 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 66,676 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,028,881 representing a recovery rate of 88,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 5,076,330 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 283 880 with 14 701 new cases reported. Today 291 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 66 676 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 028 881 with a recovery rate of 88.8% pic.twitter.com/xr4xkC6Wrh— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 17, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto
President Cyril Ramaphosa began his visit at the Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where he assessed the situation and engaged with residents.Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More
Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting
It's understood he become trapped after a truck rammed a guardhouse of a business in Westmead during the recent looting that took place in many parts of the province.Read More
Discovery Vitality partners with Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger
Ray White speaks to the head of Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative James Vos about the partnership.Read More
LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.Read More
Three tips on driving during protests
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)
The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.Read More
EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.Read More