Discovery Vitality partners with Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger
Discovery Vitality has partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to raise funds for its Each One Feed One hunger relief campaign.
The campaign calls for all South Africans to donate essential products to help alleviate food insecurity.
Speaking to Ray White, head of Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative James Vos says the start of lockdown, food insecurity has almost doubled.
There is a massive need to feed people in South Africa which is why Vitality is incredibly proud to partner with Nelson Mandela Foundation.James Vos, Head - Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative
We are asking people to exercise for 67 on Mandela Day.James Vos, Head - Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative
Listen to the full interview below:
