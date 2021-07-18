Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title





Egyptian club Al Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 to win their 10th CAF Champions League title.

The Egyptian team scored three goals in the second half in quick succession while the Kaizer chiefs were unable to put themselves on the board.

90 + 2’| #CHIEFS 0 : 3 #AHLY



Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 : 3 Al Ahly (Sherif 53’, Moursy 64’, El Soulia 74’)



Our 2021 CAF Champions League journey has ended! Thank you for your support! #Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold pic.twitter.com/IYH73RuoLU — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021

🏆 @TheRealPitso becomes the first ever African manager to win the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL title three times.



Making his nation proud. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ar7255U4hg — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) July 17, 2021