Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title
Egyptian club Al Ahly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 to win their 10th CAF Champions League title.
The Egyptian team scored three goals in the second half in quick succession while the Kaizer chiefs were unable to put themselves on the board.
90 + 2’| #CHIEFS 0 : 3 #AHLY— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021
Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 : 3 Al Ahly (Sherif 53’, Moursy 64’, El Soulia 74’)
Our 2021 CAF Champions League journey has ended! Thank you for your support! #Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold pic.twitter.com/IYH73RuoLU
🏆 @TheRealPitso becomes the first ever African manager to win the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL title three times.— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) July 17, 2021
Making his nation proud. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ar7255U4hg
Source : Twitter
