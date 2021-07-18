Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto President Cyril Ramaphosa began his visit at the Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where he assessed the situation and engaged with resi... 18 July 2021 6:49 PM
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end. 18 July 2021 12:12 PM
Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting It's understood he become trapped after a truck rammed a guardhouse of a business in Westmead during the recent looting that took... 18 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Local
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a c... 15 July 2021 11:20 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting

18 July 2021 11:42 AM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
kzn protests
JHB unrest
KZN unrest

It's understood he become trapped after a truck rammed a guardhouse of a business in Westmead during the recent looting that took place in many parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG – Search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal have found the body of a man believed to be a looter under the rubble of a structural collapse in Pinetown.

It's understood he become trapped after a truck rammed a guardhouse of a business in Westmead during the recent looting that took place in many parts of the province.

It's not clear when he got stuck, raising concerns that there could be more bodies found as mop up operations continue in many affected areas.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said the man was declared by officials shortly after assessing him.

“A specialised team of search and rescue and medical response units responded to the scene together with the South African Police Service’s search and rescue team. A male believed to be approximately 30 years of age was found entrapped beneath the debris and hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate him. He was then declared deceased on arrival.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting




18 July 2021 11:42 AM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
kzn protests
JHB unrest
KZN unrest

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto

18 July 2021 6:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa began his visit at the Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where he assessed the situation and engaged with residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards

18 July 2021 12:12 PM

The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Vitality partners with Nelson Mandela Foundation to fight hunger

18 July 2021 8:52 AM

Ray White speaks to the head of Vitality’s MoveToGive initiative James Vos about the partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 14,701 new cases and 291 deaths

18 July 2021 7:19 AM

The Health Department says 5,076,330 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How to talk to your children about the unrest in South Africa

17 July 2021 1:08 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to talk to your children about the current unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three tips on driving during protests

17 July 2021 11:44 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about what motorists need to do when there are riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths

17 July 2021 7:39 AM

The Health Department says 5,046,267 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN NUMBERS: President Cyril Ramaphosa's address (16 July 2021)

16 July 2021 10:42 PM

The president said on Friday that there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa on measures the government has taken

16 July 2021 10:39 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the destruction of property and theft of goods has cost businesses, consumers and the country billions of rands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that government was poorly prepared

16 July 2021 9:23 PM

He says that since the height of the unrest on Monday and Tuesday, there has been a sharp decline in the number of incidents and calm has returned to most areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title

Sport

Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions

Sport

Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto

18 July 2021 6:49 PM

President Ramaphosa rallies base as riot cleanup goes on

18 July 2021 6:30 PM

Jacob Zuma's graft trial to resume despite deadly protests

18 July 2021 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA