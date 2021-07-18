



JOHANNESBURG – Search and rescue teams in KwaZulu-Natal have found the body of a man believed to be a looter under the rubble of a structural collapse in Pinetown.

It's understood he become trapped after a truck rammed a guardhouse of a business in Westmead during the recent looting that took place in many parts of the province.

It's not clear when he got stuck, raising concerns that there could be more bodies found as mop up operations continue in many affected areas.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said the man was declared by officials shortly after assessing him.

“A specialised team of search and rescue and medical response units responded to the scene together with the South African Police Service’s search and rescue team. A male believed to be approximately 30 years of age was found entrapped beneath the debris and hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate him. He was then declared deceased on arrival.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting