Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto





JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa insists that those who were involved in criminal activities this past week- in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal will be arrested and face the music.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Maponya in Pimville Soweto.

He visited several businesses affected by incidents of looting in the township.

President Cyril Ramaphosa began his visit at the Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where he assessed the situation and engaged with residents.

This is where 10 people were killed in a stampede.

Ramaphosa then proceeded to Jabulani mall which was also attacked by looters.

He then ended his tour at Maponya mall which was not targeted as residents formed a human shield around it.

He had strong words for those who were part of the looting.

"We were infiltrated, there were people who come in, this invisible enemy we are fighting which we must continue to fight and defeat. And I can say we are going to defeat them".

Ramaphosa also praised members of the public for defending their own economy.

Maponya Mall was my final stop today, where I met with a group of young people led by @Nhlanhla_Lux_, who rose up during the riots and worked closely with law enforcement to protect Maponya Mall, a pride of our nation that has managed to create jobs and sustain livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/8qezxtrvXx — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021

Jabulani Mall is one of the busiest malls in Soweto. Our people collect social grants at the post office here and there were vaccination stations set up here, services which are now interrupted because of the looting. Centre management have assured me that they will #rebuildSA. pic.twitter.com/bShpkQsAFW — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021

South Africans are more united now than they were in the past. We will emerge out of this much stronger and more capable. We shall never be defeated because we see a united people. #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/BaFM2W7W1q — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto