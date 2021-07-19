COVID-19: South Africa records 11,215 new cases and 183 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 11,215 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,295,095.
Gauteng province has recorded 4,398 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
183 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 66,859 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,050,164 representing a recovery rate of 89,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 5,095,013 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
