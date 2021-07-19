We haven't seen that promised ring of steel around N3 - Road Freight Association





The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food, fuel and medicines.

Trucks are escorted into KwaZulu-Natal under heavy guard after fears of a looming food security crisis.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly says they are delighted that the N3 is opened but they have been saying they need protection.

It seems as if most of the protection is done by private security, there are spots where there are Saps and the army but we haven't seen that promised ring of steel around the N3 and around the areas where we need to deliver to. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

It is really sad that the army and Saps are not protecting our logistical routes. It is sad, it is really sad. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Whenever we are attacked it doesn't seem to be important to them (government). Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

