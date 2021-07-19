We haven't seen that promised ring of steel around N3 - Road Freight Association
The N3 highway has been reopened for goods such as food, fuel and medicines.
Trucks are escorted into KwaZulu-Natal under heavy guard after fears of a looming food security crisis.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly says they are delighted that the N3 is opened but they have been saying they need protection.
It seems as if most of the protection is done by private security, there are spots where there are Saps and the army but we haven't seen that promised ring of steel around the N3 and around the areas where we need to deliver to.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
It is really sad that the army and Saps are not protecting our logistical routes. It is sad, it is really sad.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Whenever we are attacked it doesn't seem to be important to them (government).Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ivantsov/ivantsov1503/ivantsov150306803/38125938-truck-car-on-the-highway.jpg
More from Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years went by.Read More
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm and contravening of the Mental Health Act.Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'
Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, says thousands of South Africans have been more than willing to assist in cleaning up businesses that have been impacted by last week's riots.Read More
Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots
South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says people have been affected by disruptions that took place last week.Read More
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.Read More
'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni disputes claims made by the Road Freight Association of using private security in protecting themselves from looters since the N2 and N3 reopened.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,215 new cases and 183 deaths
The Health Department says 5,095,013 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More