The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Micheal Lawrence - Executive Director at National Clothing Retail Federation
Riaz Kader - COO at Arrowhead Properties
Today at 18:12
SA riots - does force majeure apply?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Straeuli - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
What Moody's downgrade on municipalities mean for both households and businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Heese - Economist Municipal IQ
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Electric skateboards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Is destroying looted goods advisable ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Gilmore - Co-Founder at The Clothing Bank
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Hijackers on Board by Cynthia Stimpel
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebo M - null at music producer and composer
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers

19 July 2021 8:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A video of a woman celebrating her birthday alone and later joined by patrons in the restaurant has gone viral.

The video shows the woman wiping her tears, singing while clapping to herself with a cake in front of her.

Seconds later she was joined by patrons who sang along and gave her hugs.

Check out what else has gone viral:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
