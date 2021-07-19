WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers





A video of a woman celebrating her birthday alone and later joined by patrons in the restaurant has gone viral.

The video shows the woman wiping her tears, singing while clapping to herself with a cake in front of her.

Seconds later she was joined by patrons who sang along and gave her hugs.

Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's alone. pic.twitter.com/GdvR7orTDM — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) July 15, 2021

