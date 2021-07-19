36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers

36 years later!

A bully has written a letter of apology to the person he bullied in high school.

In the letter, the author apologises to Kevin for being rude and arrogant.

READ THE LETTER BELOW

A high school bully apologizes... it's never too late to say sorry 🙌 pic.twitter.com/e7gIhwt1wP — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 18, 2021

Check out what else has gone viral: