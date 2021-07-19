36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral
36 years later!
A bully has written a letter of apology to the person he bullied in high school.
In the letter, the author apologises to Kevin for being rude and arrogant.
READ THE LETTER BELOW
A high school bully apologizes... it's never too late to say sorry 🙌 pic.twitter.com/e7gIhwt1wP— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 18, 2021
