'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'





President Cyril Ramaphosa Has called on the public to be more resilient and try not to engage in any further violence in his address on Friday, 16 July.

This comes after vandalism, looting, and violence which took place in certain parts of Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal in what is suspected to be linked to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

More than 200 people have died due to the civil unrest and many businesses left in distress to which the president has responded by saying those responsible will face the mighty law as the police are keeping track of them.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni responded to the Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly who mentions the Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa, that most trucking companies had to use their own private security to protect themselves from certain hotspots in the country.

We have been working together with the National Consumer Goods Council and big logistics companies, to which we gave them options as we needed to stretch our resources properly. The proposal we received back from the logistic companies was that they had the capacity to protect themselves as they have private security. All they needed was law enforcement to patrol in hotspots areas and we delivered. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister - Presidency

Since we reopened Friday, there hasn’t been a single incident and that is because we have increased patrol in hotspot areas. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister - Presidency

Ntshavheni added that the Road Freight Association was referencing past actions, some of which existed even before the riots began last month.

When I heard Mr. Kelly's statements I contacted the people who have been working on the Consumer goods council and they communicated that they were quite happy as there have not been any incidents. The Road freight association should refrain from raising historical issues. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Acting Minister - Presidency

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show reacted to last week's incident with some saying Ramaphosa should have removed cabinet members who were appointed and support Zuma.

When Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president, he should have removed all those appointed by Zuma especially those who are within the NPA, policed and security intelligence as they were placed there to protect Zuma, not citizens. Willy, Caller

I have been watching the riots developing and the president visiting affected places, but I must say as an EFF member I am disappointed in our own leader. He has left me confused and thinking has he been taking advantage of us citizens. Kabelo, Caller

