The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'

19 July 2021 12:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Peter Bruce
Mbhazima Shilowa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lootings
Asanda Ngoasheng
KwaZulu-Natal riots
Joburg riots

Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.

So, last week was a difficult period for this country. We experienced the deadliest violence in democratic South Africa.

More 200 people dead, over 2,000 arrested, 161 malls and shopping centres, 11 warehouses 8 factories and 121 liquor outlets were looted and destroyed.

More than 20 trucks were torched and other infrastructure damaged.

The cost of what happened last week runs into billions. And hundreds of jobs are on the line.

But we are where we are because of what President Cyril Ramaphosa called poor preparedness of our security apparatus, we are where we are partly because of the internal divisions within the African National Congress.

So what should happen to the security cluster ministers who failed us? What changes does our government need to make to chart the way forward, what role did various stakeholders including political parties play, and what role can they play as the country rebuilds? How did we as the media do in covering the crisis that unfolded and what are the lessons?

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa, _Sunday Times _and Business Day columnist Peter Bruce and Independent political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng have more on this.

There is no way in which Ramaphosa can justify keeping the security cluster ministers. Even by the Sunday when former resident Jacob Zuma was about to be arrested, they would have been able to make preparations. Each one is making the story as they go along. He also has to take some of the blame.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

This is the bottom of the barrel we are talking about. Who does he replace them with? Ramaphosa has to balance unity in the party. What is required is actual political risk, actual political courage to put the country first. He has to put himself in the firing line. Who the hell knows where his deputy is? he could be in the Maldives.

Peter Bruce, Columnist - Sunday Times and Business Day

We are relying on people who have been captured to act against those who have captured them. I don't know why Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma and [Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius] Malema have not been arrested.

Asanda Ngoasheng, Independent political analyst

Listen below for the full interview...




