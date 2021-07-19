'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
So, last week was a difficult period for this country. We experienced the deadliest violence in democratic South Africa.
More 200 people dead, over 2,000 arrested, 161 malls and shopping centres, 11 warehouses 8 factories and 121 liquor outlets were looted and destroyed.
More than 20 trucks were torched and other infrastructure damaged.
The cost of what happened last week runs into billions. And hundreds of jobs are on the line.
But we are where we are because of what President Cyril Ramaphosa called poor preparedness of our security apparatus, we are where we are partly because of the internal divisions within the African National Congress.
So what should happen to the security cluster ministers who failed us? What changes does our government need to make to chart the way forward, what role did various stakeholders including political parties play, and what role can they play as the country rebuilds? How did we as the media do in covering the crisis that unfolded and what are the lessons?
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa, _Sunday Times _and Business Day columnist Peter Bruce and Independent political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng have more on this.
There is no way in which Ramaphosa can justify keeping the security cluster ministers. Even by the Sunday when former resident Jacob Zuma was about to be arrested, they would have been able to make preparations. Each one is making the story as they go along. He also has to take some of the blame.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier
This is the bottom of the barrel we are talking about. Who does he replace them with? Ramaphosa has to balance unity in the party. What is required is actual political risk, actual political courage to put the country first. He has to put himself in the firing line. Who the hell knows where his deputy is? he could be in the Maldives.Peter Bruce, Columnist - Sunday Times and Business Day
We are relying on people who have been captured to act against those who have captured them. I don't know why Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma and [Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius] Malema have not been arrested.Asanda Ngoasheng, Independent political analyst
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years went by.Read More
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm and contravening of the Mental Health Act.Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'
Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, says thousands of South Africans have been more than willing to assist in cleaning up businesses that have been impacted by last week's riots.Read More
Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots
South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says people have been affected by disruptions that took place last week.Read More
'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni disputes claims made by the Road Freight Association of using private security in protecting themselves from looters since the N2 and N3 reopened.Read More
We haven't seen that promised ring of steel around N3 - Road Freight Association
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly about trucks on the N3 highway.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,215 new cases and 183 deaths
The Health Department says 5,095,013 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More
More from Politics
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison
The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO
'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.Read More
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out
Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
We'll act against threat of violence, intimidation theft and looting - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says victims of violence that is unfolding now – the workers, the truck drivers, the business owners, the parents and families of those who have lost their lives – have done nothing wrong.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA at 8.30pm on government's response to riots
This follows rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past few daysRead More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More