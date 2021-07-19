Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots





On Friday night President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) would be helping citizens who can't feed themselves. All sorts of funds would be generated and the government would feed people who couldn't afford a meal.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has more.

The South African Social Security Agency is responsible for the administration of social relief of distress, which we give to people who are faced with undue hardship. If we have, for example, someone during the riots which took place last week, we would have a situation where a breadwinner lost his life and we have those left coming to Sassa to get social relief of distress. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

There is a process that we subject people to before we approve the social relief of distressed individuals. We have crisis committees established in localities to try and ensure that these people are identified to make an application. The intention is that we don't want people to flock to our offices because it will defeat the cause of us fighting against Covid-19. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

In a case where the situation is dire people can come to our office and make an application. Once they qualify we quickly approve the distribution of the voucher immediately. beneficiaries can go to the supermarkets and buy what they want to buy, the consumables. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

Remember, we used to distribute the food parcels. We have discontinued because it is too tedious to administer and some people were also complaining that the food parcels have got eyes ... especially if it is towards local government election.

