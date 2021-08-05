Is business culture in South Africa humane?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Nederburg Offers Helping Hand To Restaurants And Wait Staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Niel Groenewald - MD at Nederburg
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Success in succession
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Does it always make sense to phase in your money into the stock market? Why don’t we just keep the money in cash until the markets are more stable again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 8:30 pm 'There will be lots of wheeling and dealing.' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi on the impending announcement. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS Spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says they have introduced the transversal system that speeds up the outsourcing and improves t... 5 August 2021 6:19 PM
'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase' Association of Residential Communities president Jeff Gilmour discusses the rights and responsibilities when buying into a residen... 5 August 2021 4:35 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 8.30pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 6:47 PM
Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that comm... 5 August 2021 4:14 PM
David Mabuza's prolonged absence from work impacts his role in government - DA Clement Manyathela speaks to DA shadow minister in the presidency Solly Malatsi about Deputy President David Mabuza's health. 4 August 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021. 4 August 2021 7:42 PM
View all Business
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'I wasn't ready for you to go’- Shona Ferguson hailed as a family man Ferguson has been laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 4 August 2021 4:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 5 August 2021 5:17 PM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Is business culture in South Africa humane?

5 August 2021 5:17 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Investec
remote working
business leadership
Arabile Gumede
business culture
Working Lunch

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.

In a world of numbers and high-powered deals, it’s easy to neglect the human side of business. To thrive, we need to do more than talk. At Investec, they do more than interact — they make it their business to understand yours... That’s business made human.

The Working Lunch with Arabile Gumede is a series of intimate conversations that bring experts around a table to engage and interrogate the importance of the humans on the other side of business transactions.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a significant shift in the way that we work.

Now that remote working has become our "new normal" — trading in boardroom meetings and face-to-face watercooler catch-ups with colleagues for Zoom meetings and messages via Teams has tested the strategically cultivated business culture that business leaders worked hard to enforce in the workplace.

For the most part, employees have succeeded at remote work but at what cost? Those that have managed to retain their jobs after mass retrenchments have not emerged unscathed, with the negative effects of working in isolation perpetuating South Africa's mental health crisis.

Research shows that employees working remotely have exerted themselves as their workloads increase and rewards are reduced, thus tipping the scale of work-life balance.

Toxic leadership and narcissism in the workplace

< INSERT VIDEO 1 >

Claire Denham-Dyson, head anthropologist at Demographica, a full-service marketing agency posed an important question that business leaders need to ask themselves during these uncertain times:

Do the values of an organisation put a person or human being at the centre?

As we've seen over the years, toxic leadership and narcissism have become a reality in the world and are often rewarded in the business world. While optimistic about the future of the post-pandemic world of work, Denham-Dyson said that business culture is not human enough just yet.

How do we change business culture for the better?

Denham-Dyson related the current situation to the industrial revolution — a period when businesses realised that there were quicker, better, faster ways of delivering work.

"People were expected to become like machines in their working world. You came in, you clocked in at 08.30 and left at 17.00, you've done your work and you went home and, then you were allowed to be a human being. Now, I think, partly because of COVID-19, we are definitely asking the question more and the businesses who can't authentically meet that expectation are not going to keep the talent of the future," she explained.

Is it difficult to change culture?

"Leadership is having to be more humane, leadership is having to be more understanding," said Zanele Luvuno, managing director at Transcend Talent Management.

Before we were thrust into the world of remote working, employees were expected to perform in their respective roles in the workplace and get things done. Now, employers are able to hear the employee's child crying in the background and are forced to acknowledge that the woman that they are speaking to in a Zoom meeting about structuring a facility is also a mother who also needs to tend to her child's needs.

"So, as long as we have remote working (which I think is not going away) we're going to have this particular challenge."

The days of unspoken boundaries are long gone

While Luvuno acknowledges that organisations are looking at new ways of working — she also points out that individuals are speaking up for themselves in terms of what they will and will not do.

"We've proven that when we're not in the office, that we can get more done... people are overworked at the moment versus when they were in the office."

"When you're in the office, I get to work at a particular hour and I leave. When I leave, I am putting an unspoken boundary that I am no longer available... When there is no boundary in place because you know that I am sitting down at home in front of my computer the whole day, the boundary is not there, so people are working longer," she explained.

How do businesses manage what is happening to create the kind of culture we would like?

Head of Sales: Lending at Investec for Business, Itumeleng Merafe believes that COVID-19 has been an accelerator and has proven to the business world that they can create efficiencies and build businesses remotely.

"When you give people what they need (and) when you allow people to work in a way that works for them, that actually brings on a much better working environment," he said

Essentially, Merafe believes that COVID-19 has forced humanity into us!

"We all put on our armour in the morning, you put on your armour, you go to the building... and it's a great equalizer because we've all got our armour. When you look into someone's home, when you hear that child... you're seeing a lot more of the person. It's forced us to pause, reflect and think about what it is we're building."

"This environment has kind of said, you say the words, step up to it," said Merafe.

Leaders are the custodians of culture

< INSERT VIDEO 2 >

As custodians of culture, Merafe believes that leaders do not have to be the most technical people in the room — leaders are responsible for creating the space for people to bring diversity into the workplace so those people feel safe enough to have important conversations about conflict.

"It's not about all the answers, it's also not about trying to (sort of) manage those things. It's around saying, we're going to create a space that feels safe enough and opening up for people to have an ease of being... the ease of being myself within a space."

"If all a leaders do is just hold that space, it helps facilitate this," said Merafe.

Diversity and transformation in leadership

< INSERT VIDEO 3 >

Diversity is a business imperative.

If leaders aren't seeing the importance of diversity in the workplace, it talks about a lack of sustainability in their thinking about their business.

"At the end of the day, you can have diversity but if you can't harness diversity — if you don't know how to engage and really make the space, hold the space... then it's just fronting," said Denham-Dyson.

When leaders find comfort in confirmation bias and guard against the questioning of their fundamental beliefs, it becomes dangerous territory.

To listen to the full Working Lunch conversation, click on the audio below!

< INSERT PODCAST AUDIO >




5 August 2021 5:17 PM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Investec
remote working
business leadership
Arabile Gumede
business culture
Working Lunch

More from Opinion

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout

30 July 2021 12:50 PM

What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job

29 July 2021 9:04 PM

'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist

22 July 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst

22 July 2021 11:23 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages?

21 July 2021 8:58 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign

21 July 2021 8:38 PM

'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 8.30pm tonight

Politics

Our vehicles are repaired daily - SAPS

Local

'Estate agents should ensure they have latest rules before you sign to purchase'

Local

EWN Highlights

World Bank: SA’s AG is one of two globally enjoying high independence

5 August 2021 6:02 PM

Sources say Ramaphosa meeting with ANC alliance partners amid reshuffle calls

5 August 2021 5:58 PM

'Take over that thing': EFF KZN members told to disrupt Zikalala’s appearances

5 August 2021 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA