Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'
Last week, certain parts of South Africa faced civil unrest where businesses, warehouses, and malls experienced looting and vandalism, which led to the killing of more than 200 people and 3407 arrests.
This is believed to have been motivated by the arrest of former Jacob Zuma who is serving 15-months in jail for contempt of court and socio-economy inequality.
The government was forced to develop multi-disciplinary response programmes and the deployment of 25,000 soldiers.
Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, unpacked the work that has been done by many South Africans in assisting to clean up some of the ransacked businesses.
We have multiple WhatsApp groups in all the affected areas of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and other particular regions, where people have come together to clean up.Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group
I must commend people who have come through with food and stationed themselves in places where volunteers are working to feed us.Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group
We have had construction companies and engineers who have asked us how can they help, they want to help destroyed companies in rebuilding them ground up. We also have people who want to invest in young entrepreneurs and those business owners who have lost everything.Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder -RebuildSA-Volunteer group
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Ndhlovu says they also plan to provide counselling for those affected as many are traumatised by the events. She added that those who would like assistance from them can contact them via WhatsApp or go onto their Facebook page.
We are working with the police in those affected areas, church leaders, and community leaders as we do not want to come across as if we are jumping onto people communities without anyone's permission, and also we have to understand that security in some places is on high alert.Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years went by.Read More
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm and contravening of the Mental Health Act.Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots
South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says people have been affected by disruptions that took place last week.Read More
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.Read More
'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni disputes claims made by the Road Freight Association of using private security in protecting themselves from looters since the N2 and N3 reopened.Read More
We haven't seen that promised ring of steel around N3 - Road Freight Association
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly about trucks on the N3 highway.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,215 new cases and 183 deaths
The Health Department says 5,095,013 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More