Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'





Last week, certain parts of South Africa faced civil unrest where businesses, warehouses, and malls experienced looting and vandalism, which led to the killing of more than 200 people and 3407 arrests.

This is believed to have been motivated by the arrest of former Jacob Zuma who is serving 15-months in jail for contempt of court and socio-economy inequality.

The government was forced to develop multi-disciplinary response programmes and the deployment of 25,000 soldiers.

Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, unpacked the work that has been done by many South Africans in assisting to clean up some of the ransacked businesses.

We have multiple WhatsApp groups in all the affected areas of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and other particular regions, where people have come together to clean up. Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group

I must commend people who have come through with food and stationed themselves in places where volunteers are working to feed us. Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group

We have had construction companies and engineers who have asked us how can they help, they want to help destroyed companies in rebuilding them ground up. We also have people who want to invest in young entrepreneurs and those business owners who have lost everything. Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder -RebuildSA-Volunteer group

Ndhlovu says they also plan to provide counselling for those affected as many are traumatised by the events. She added that those who would like assistance from them can contact them via WhatsApp or go onto their Facebook page.

We are working with the police in those affected areas, church leaders, and community leaders as we do not want to come across as if we are jumping onto people communities without anyone's permission, and also we have to understand that security in some places is on high alert. Mbali Ndhlovu, Founder - RebuildSA-Volunteer group

Listen to the full interview below...