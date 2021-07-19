Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: July is Fibroids Awareness Month
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Josias Padi - Interventional Radiologist
Today at 12:05
Zuma Postponement: Trial is adjourned to 10 - 13 August for the adjustment the issues in the special plea in terms.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
Looting suspects expected to appear in courts throughout South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Road closures as looting suspects head to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Premier Zikalala visits families of victims killed in Phoenix.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Zizi Kodwa visists THEMBOKHWEZI SQUARE and SITE C PLAZA, Khayelitsha, as part of continued efforts by the government to contain violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qhawekazi Mdikane , Momentum Corporate spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. (Cont'd)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Correctional services vaccine program starts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather, with snowfall for some provinces.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have' Durban Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Mpumi Langa says companies are seeking to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal and some en... 20 July 2021 11:08 AM
'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Section 27 Executive Director Umunyana Rugege about the Life Esidimeni inquest. 20 July 2021 8:21 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,209 new cases and 221 deaths The Health Department says 5,328,110 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 20 July 2021 6:43 AM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
View all Politics
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BnP Capital
Whistleblower
Whistleblowing
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Zondo commission
Zondo
Cynthia Stimpel
Hijackers on Board
Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

  • Cynthia Stimpel lost her job when she tipped off Treasury about a dodgy deal between SAA and BNP Capital

  • In “Hijackers on Board” she tells her own State Capture story

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Popular business book reviews:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Cynthia Stimpel, author of “Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA” (scroll up to listen).

Stimpel is a former Group Treasurer at SAA.

Description by NB Publishers:

When Cynthia Stimpel was appointed Group Treasurer of South African Airways, she thought she had found her dream job, and that she would be at SAA for years.

While on a walking pilgrimage in France in 2016, she received word from a colleague that a dirty deal between SAA and BNP Capital had been signed off – a deal against which Cynthia had given strict orders.

Despite knowing that she might jeopardise her job and her family’s finances, Stimpel did not hesitate.

She tipped off Treasury, eventually succeeding in stopping Dudu Myeni and saving the taxpayer R256 million.

Stimpel paid the price for speaking up: she lost her job, her income, and her reputation.

Yet the battle against Myeni and her fellow state capturers at SAA was far from over.

She knew she would still have to face Myeni in court and testify against her at the Zondo Commission.

Hijackers on Board is a very personal state capture story that shows how the bravery of one individual can change the course of history.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m




19 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BnP Capital
Whistleblower
Whistleblowing
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Zondo commission
Zondo
Cynthia Stimpel
Hijackers on Board
Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have'

Local

'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni'

Local

Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele boosts security in Phoenix, calls for broken relationships to be rebuilt

20 July 2021 11:15 AM

Coordinated efforts in motion to end CT taxi violence - WC govt

20 July 2021 10:23 AM

WATCH LIVE: Court delivers ruling on Zuma bid to postpone corruption trial

20 July 2021 9:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA