Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer





The process to determine whether those accused of the Life Esidimeni tragedy will be held criminally accountable kicked off today and led by Judge Mmonoa Teffo.

The inquest inquiry looks into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients that were moved by the Gauteng Health Department to ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations in 2016 has begun in the High Court in Pretoria.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says the inquest inquiry kicked off with opening statements by lawyers from section 27 representing 44 families who were directly affected.

The lawyers in their opening statements were telling us the intent of the inquest, emphasising that its finding mission is to ensure those responsible are held criminally accountable. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Advocate Adila Hassim said the inquest is not a trial but an investigation to name those responsible. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The first witness was the South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag's) Cassey Chambers, who detailed their warning towards the government on why it was not wise to send the patients to an under-resourced facility.

We heard from the first witness Cassey Chambers from Sadag, who raised their concerns of transferring patients to underresourced facilities but said their concerns were constantly ignored. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The charges against those accused include culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm, and contravening of the Mental Health Act.

