Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
The process to determine whether those accused of the Life Esidimeni tragedy will be held criminally accountable kicked off today and led by Judge Mmonoa Teffo.
The inquest inquiry looks into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients that were moved by the Gauteng Health Department to ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations in 2016 has begun in the High Court in Pretoria.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says the inquest inquiry kicked off with opening statements by lawyers from section 27 representing 44 families who were directly affected.
The lawyers in their opening statements were telling us the intent of the inquest, emphasising that its finding mission is to ensure those responsible are held criminally accountable.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Advocate Adila Hassim said the inquest is not a trial but an investigation to name those responsible.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The first witness was the South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag's) Cassey Chambers, who detailed their warning towards the government on why it was not wise to send the patients to an under-resourced facility.
We heard from the first witness Cassey Chambers from Sadag, who raised their concerns of transferring patients to underresourced facilities but said their concerns were constantly ignored.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The charges against those accused include culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm, and contravening of the Mental Health Act.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years went by.Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'
Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, says thousands of South Africans have been more than willing to assist in cleaning up businesses that have been impacted by last week's riots.Read More
Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots
South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says people have been affected by disruptions that took place last week.Read More
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.Read More
'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni disputes claims made by the Road Freight Association of using private security in protecting themselves from looters since the N2 and N3 reopened.Read More
We haven't seen that promised ring of steel around N3 - Road Freight Association
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly about trucks on the N3 highway.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,215 new cases and 183 deaths
The Health Department says 5,095,013 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More