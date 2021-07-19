Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?





On Fix My Joburg this week _Daily Maverick _associate editor Ferial Haffajee unpacked how 20 years ago the City of Johannesburg organised itself in an unusual way in an effort to help better the service delivery in the city.

The city decided to place key services like water, electricity, and waste management were placed into entities with the idea that they would allow the city to run more efficiently.

They had an idea that professional boards of people would structure better value and also get services to people in cheaper, quick and efficient but 20 years later we're standing in the state of our city pointing back to City Power, Johannesburg Roads Agency and recently Joburg water. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Former City of Johannesburg chief financial officer Roland Hunter, who was part of the decision-making, says the idea was to ensure that those entities would be more focused on what needed to be done.

The initial push was to make these entities really quite autonomous and quite quickly it proved to reduce the autonomy of those boards. Roland Hunter, Former Chief Financial Officer - City of Johannesburg

Basically only water, power, and fresh produce market could potentially fund their own borrowing, they were the only ones making an operating surplus. Roland Hunter, Former Chief Financial Officer - City of Johannesburg,

The first boards were really quite strong but over a period of time notwithstanding excellent individuals, the boards got weaker and weaker and CEOs knew that the boards were a complexity in their life rather than the people they accounted to which are relevant politicians Roland Hunter, Former Chief Financial Officer - City of Johannesburg,

