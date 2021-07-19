Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years? Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years we... 19 July 2021 5:12 PM
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bod... 19 July 2021 4:42 PM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months' Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties). 19 July 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 8:41 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months' Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties). 19 July 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Webber Wentzel
Gauteng looting
force majeure
Gauteng riots
KZN riots
KZN looting
Michael Straeuli

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

  • Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances

  • Contracts are quite specific as to what would qualify as force majeure

Force majeure. © ragsac/123rf.com

Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees both parties from liability when an extraordinary event beyond the control of the parties prevents one or both from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.

Businesses that suffered losses in the recent unrest may be able to invoke force majeure clauses, thereby releasing them from their contracts.

Force majeure usually comes into play after natural disasters but can also cover public violence and riots.

If there is no force majeure clause, an affected business may invoke the concept of “supervening impossibility” if the event is reasonably unforeseeable and unavoidable.

Does force majeure apply to the recent riots and looting in parts of Gauteng and KZN?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel (scroll up to listen).

It used to be called ‘An Act of God’… Contracts are quite specific as to what would qualify…

Michael Straeuli, Partner - Webber Wentzel

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?




19 July 2021 6:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Webber Wentzel
Gauteng looting
force majeure
Gauteng riots
KZN riots
KZN looting
Michael Straeuli

More from Business

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards

18 July 2021 12:12 PM

The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

15 July 2021 9:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall

15 July 2021 8:30 PM

'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)

15 July 2021 7:22 PM

'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree

15 July 2021 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unrest could not have come at a worse time for SA says Nedbank CEO

14 July 2021 8:54 PM

'We've had damage to nearly 50 branches and 300 ATMs.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'

13 July 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm

13 July 2021 8:56 AM

Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda Stuurman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots

12 July 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA

12 July 2021 6:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use

7 July 2021 7:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

Business Opinion

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

Business Opinion

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

Police to destroy goods confiscated from looters

19 July 2021 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA