Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
-
Moody’s has downgraded five South African metros, making the cost of borrowing more expensive
-
Some of the downgraded municipalities may feel hard done by, according to economist Karen Heese
Moody’s has downgraded the City of Ekurhuleni, the City of Cape Town, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality, the City of Johannesburg, and the City of uMhlathuze.
The sovereign credit rating agency downgraded Tshwane in June.
Moody’s cites liquidity pressure due to “material shortfalls in revenue collection” for its decision.
The downgrades make borrowing more expensive.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Karen Heese (an economist at Municipal IQ) what the downgrade means for households and businesses (scroll up to listen).
Many municipalities on that list would be correct in feeling it’s unfair… Ekurhuleni continues to get clean audits, Cape Town has generous cash reserves, and Johannesburg still has a respectable collection rate…Karen Heese, economist - Municipal IQ
Cape Town is posing questions, but it would be very unusual for a rating agency to reverse a decision…Karen Heese, economist - Municipal IQ
We’ll probably have lower levels of infrastructure rolled out… Those metros will probably be fine… It’s metros on the margin who will likely be pushed out…Karen Heese, economist - Municipal IQ
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/garbage-waste-container-waste-2729608/
More from Business
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards
The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.Read More
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall
'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.Read More
FlySafair adds flights to help get supplies to Durban (and help people leave)
'Between Friday and Monday there are 38 flights out of Durban.' The Money Show interviews the FlySafair CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation.Read More
More from Opinion
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA.Read More
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm
Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, writes Ziyanda StuurmanRead More
How foreign investors view KZN, Gauteng riots
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Thugs must be delt with. We support deployment of army - Business Leadership SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga and Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA.Read More