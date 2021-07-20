COVID-19: South Africa records 7,209 new cases and 221 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 7,209 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,302,304.
Gauteng province has recorded 2,617 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
221 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 67,209 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 15,939 new cases and 413 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,069,085 representing a recovery rate of 89,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 5,328,110 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 302 304 with 7 209 new cases reported. Today 221 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 67 209 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 069 085 with a recovery rate of 89,8% pic.twitter.com/mOiyrktXgc— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 19, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anyaivanova/anyaivanova2005/anyaivanova200500174/148128928-doctor-shows-rapid-laboratory-covid-19-test-for-detection-of-igm-and-igg-antibodies-to-novel-coronav.jpg
More from Local
'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have'
Durban Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Mpumi Langa says companies are seeking to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal and some entirely from South Africa.Read More
'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Section 27 Executive Director Umunyana Rugege about the Life Esidimeni inquest.Read More
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years went by.Read More
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm and contravening of the Mental Health Act.Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
Volunteers clean up businesses and 'security in some places is on high alert'
Founder of Rebuild SA volunteer group, Mbali Ndhlovu, says thousands of South Africans have been more than willing to assist in cleaning up businesses that have been impacted by last week's riots.Read More
Sassa resumes allocation of food relief vouchers after riots
South African Social Security Agency spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says people have been affected by disruptions that took place last week.Read More
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?'
Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa should take.Read More
'There hasn’t been an incident since we increased patrol in hotspot areas'
Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni disputes claims made by the Road Freight Association of using private security in protecting themselves from looters since the N2 and N3 reopened.Read More