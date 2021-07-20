COVID-19: South Africa records 7,209 new cases and 221 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 7,209 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,302,304.

Gauteng province has recorded 2,617 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

221 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 67,209 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,069,085 representing a recovery rate of 89,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 5,328,110 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.