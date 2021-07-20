'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni'
The inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients who were moved to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016 has begun in the High Court in Pretoria.
The patients were moved by the Gauteng Health Department and Section27 is seeking justice and real accountability for the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Judge Mmonoa Teffo, who is the presiding officer, has been tasked with determining whether anyone should be held criminally liable.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Section 27 Executive Director Umunyana Rugege.
What was clear from the arbitration is that there was no remorse from these government officials who were high-level officials in this thing. They came and deflected, they refused to take responsibility.Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director - Section 27
Each of these decision-makers have to answer questions with the possibility that these actions will be found to be based on criminal law and that we may in fact find criminal charges following.Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director - Section 27
These were the darkest moments in our democracy and we have to see it to the end. It is critical for our democracy that we see real accountability and real justice.Umunyana Rugege, Executive Director - Section 27
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter
