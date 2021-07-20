WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia
A baby girl has been rescued floating in the ocean off the coast of Tunisia.
Her parents took their eyes off her for just a second and she was carried off in an inflatable ring.
Watch the video below:
