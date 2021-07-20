WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia
Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan jumped on one of the beds at the Tokyo Olympics to debunk the rumour that they are 'anti-sex'.
Manufacturers of the cardboard beds say they were made to be sustainable, but also comfortable.
Watch the video below:
“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB— Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021
Check out what else has gone viral:
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown
In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.Read More
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
African Bank is still a difficult chapter for me to talk about - Basani Maluleke
The business executive says we have riots now and South Africans need to remind themselves where they come from, we can create a country that we want to have.Read More
More from Sport
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions
They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening.Read More
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title
The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca.Read More
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics
The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especially as coming after the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights
In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold the exclusive rights to broadcast the final to the pay-TV broadcaster, SuperSport'.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane brings home two Wimbledon runners-up medals
Sunday's effort came after Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane and her partner Lucy Shuker battled on Saturday in the women’s doubles wheelchair final where they lost in straight sets. | @deejaymanalengRead More
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots
The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London in 2018.Read More
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus.Read More