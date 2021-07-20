'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have'





After days of unrest and violence in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with many businesses left damaged and looted, many companies seek to pull investments from the country as they have lost confidence.

Non-government organisations and citizens have come together to clean and help the country into restoration, which has brought hope for many that the country will come back to its normalcy.

Durban Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Mpumi Langa unpacked the consequences of last week's actions in terms of investors threatening to leave, based on the instability faced within the country.

The first thing investors look at in any country is whether there is stability; with what happened last week and the response from the country as businesses were being looted and vandalised many investors were left concerned. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

The unrest is believed to have been motivated by the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court and the socioeconomic inequality in the country.

Langa says many of the investors are looking at other neighbouring African countries.

The biggest challenge we have is when we call for more investors to come into the country but struggle to look after the ones we have so that they can further their investments. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

Langa added that investors are not reacting to only what has happened last week, but instability in some provinces that have not been performing well for years and have since worsened because of the pandemic and the recent riots.

We have instabilities within our communities as well, where we trying to create jobs yet people attack those same places employing them. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

The Richards Bay area in KwaZulu-Natal has been a concern for years and has added to investors' concerns where they have pointed out that some of our ports are not performing. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

There are discussions happening right now with businesses to see ways around this but at this point, I can not give you a sense that we are on top of things, there are still negotiating to see what could work best. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

Langa says investors are in discussions with the country's leadership to get reassurance that they are safe if they choose to continue investing in the country.

Two hundred thousand jobs have been lost just from last week's actions in KwaZulu-Natal. Mpumi Langa, First vice-president - Durban Chamber of Commerce

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show debated on the impact the civil unrest has placed South Africa currently with many worrying about the countries economy.

